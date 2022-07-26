Advertisement

Waco police host Citizens Response to Active Shooter Training

File: Handgun
File: Handgun(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco Police Department is offering a training session known as “C.R.A.S.E. training” which stands for Citizens Response to Active Shooter Events.

People are invited to come out to McLennan Hall at the convention center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Of course, we don’t want something like this to happen in Waco but we don’t want to be ignorant to the fact that it can’t happen in Waco,” Cierra Shipley with the Waco Police Department said.

Waco police undergo extensive training to protect our community and they are hoping to pass along information about active shooter events, learning tactics for responding effectively, and survival.

“Our department has actually been putting them one for local organizations and individuals, we’ve actually done over 80 C.R.A.S.E. trainings in our area so this isn’t anything new,” Shipley said. “What is new is putting it on in an event like this.”

One of the large focuses of C.R.A.S.E. training is the ADD Method: Avoid, Deny, Defend. This means avoid the shooter, deny access to your location and defend yourself.

Johnny Price, Certified Trainer and owner of Big Iron Handgun License Training, says these skills are essential for survival.

“You can’t sit back on the fence anymore and just assume it’s not going to happen to me,” Price said.

Price hosts trainings for individuals, churches, and schools all across Central Texas. He says C.R.A.S.E. training or any active shooter training is all about increasing situational awareness and taking even small steps that can mean the difference between life and death.

Anyone is welcome to the trainings, but there may be graphic material so that is something to keep in mind.

Waco Police is offering training in both English and Spanish.

The Waco police department is also hosting another training event on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman speaks with troops from Bravo Company, 2nd...
Cowboys legend, NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman visits Fort Hood
Lupe Torres, a dishwasher at a Waco restaurant, was placed under $1 million bond after his...
Convicted Waco sex offender back behind bars in sexual assault of 6-year-old girl
File Photo
Texas law increasing penalties for abortion providers goes into effect Aug. 25
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast