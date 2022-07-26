Waco police host Citizens Response to Active Shooter Training

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco Police Department is offering a training session known as “C.R.A.S.E. training” which stands for Citizens Response to Active Shooter Events.

People are invited to come out to McLennan Hall at the convention center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Of course, we don’t want something like this to happen in Waco but we don’t want to be ignorant to the fact that it can’t happen in Waco,” Cierra Shipley with the Waco Police Department said.

Waco police undergo extensive training to protect our community and they are hoping to pass along information about active shooter events, learning tactics for responding effectively, and survival.

“Our department has actually been putting them one for local organizations and individuals, we’ve actually done over 80 C.R.A.S.E. trainings in our area so this isn’t anything new,” Shipley said. “What is new is putting it on in an event like this.”

One of the large focuses of C.R.A.S.E. training is the ADD Method: Avoid, Deny, Defend. This means avoid the shooter, deny access to your location and defend yourself.

Johnny Price, Certified Trainer and owner of Big Iron Handgun License Training, says these skills are essential for survival.

“You can’t sit back on the fence anymore and just assume it’s not going to happen to me,” Price said.

Price hosts trainings for individuals, churches, and schools all across Central Texas. He says C.R.A.S.E. training or any active shooter training is all about increasing situational awareness and taking even small steps that can mean the difference between life and death.

Anyone is welcome to the trainings, but there may be graphic material so that is something to keep in mind.

Waco Police is offering training in both English and Spanish.

The Waco police department is also hosting another training event on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

