We can’t buy a lick of rain...

The exceptional heat AND a major lack of rainfall continues as we move into the driest and hottest part of Central Texas’ year. Although we’re roughly about a week away from what it the traditional mid-point of the summer heat, there’s no signs that the triple-digit temperatures will break any time soon and we’re still not seeing much of a sign that rainfall will pick up. We’re still watching a low-end late week and weekend rain chance, but it’s not something we’re putting too much weight in. Morning temperatures today in the 70s and low 80s will warm steadily into the mid-90s by the lunch hour before late-day highs peak between 100° and 105°. Today’s record high, set most recently in 1964, is only 105° so yet another record-setting day of temperatures could be in our future. One reason we may not see a record high today is a few fair weather cumulus clouds that could block out the sun just enough late in the day.

Our forecast is almost completely cut-and-pasted each and every day from Wednesday through next Thursday. The copy-paste forecast is both a good and bad thing since our temperatures likely won’t get past around 103° and morning temperatures will likely stay in the mid-to-upper 70s. Unfortunately, the bad news is that rainfall chances are exceptionally limited. As I’m typing up this forecast, I’m growing doubtful that a 10% chance of rain Thursday in the Brazos Valley will come to fruition at all and I’m also thinking that the weekend rain chances will be pretty limited too. A stalled front is bringing widely scattered showers and storms from the Colorado/New Mexico border straight eastward to Virginia! The stalled front isn’t going to be moving at all this week but it could creep closer to us this weekend as another front tries to nudge it southward. Yes, the front may get closer to our area, but we’re expecting the front to stay far enough away to keep rain chances very low. If there’s going to be any weekend rain from this system, it’s going to fall in North Texas and close to the Red River.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.