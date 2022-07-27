Advertisement

7-year-old girl dies at park after tree falls on tent, officials say

Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground...
Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground overnight.(László Krizsán via canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WHNS/Gray News) - A young girl from Georgia has died after a tree fell on a tent during the overnight hours at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to the National Park Service, park rangers were called to the Elkmont Campground at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after a large maple tree fell and killed a 7-year-old girl.

WHNS reports other family members, including the girl’s father and two siblings, were not hurt.

Officials said the affected campsite and nearby campsites were closed immediately following the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers
Woman shoots husband after allegations he molested children at the daycare she owns
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin says he has health, energy, tax deal with Schumer
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings announced as official ‘Jeopardy!’ co-hosts
fdbfd
Coryell County orders burn ban for 90 days beginning July 27