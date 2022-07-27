Central Texas man killed in crash near Lampasas

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man was killed in an accident in the early morning of Thursday.

Texas DPS troopers responded to the accident at 3:19 a.m. July 27 on FM 580, 13 miles west of Lampasas.

A 2022 Chevrolet pick-up truck was travelling eastbound on FM 580 west of Lampasas.

According to the investigators, the driver failed to drive in single lane and left the roadway where he collided with a tree.

The driver was not wearing a safety belt and died on scene.

Larry Carroll Derwacter, 66, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Camron Brister.

Next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.