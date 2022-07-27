Advertisement

Central Texas man killed in crash near Lampasas

(Arizona's Family)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man was killed in an accident in the early morning of Thursday.

Texas DPS troopers responded to the accident at 3:19 a.m. July 27 on FM 580, 13 miles west of Lampasas.

A 2022 Chevrolet pick-up truck was travelling eastbound on FM 580 west of Lampasas.

According to the investigators, the driver failed to drive in single lane and left the roadway where he collided with a tree.

The driver was not wearing a safety belt and died on scene.

Larry Carroll Derwacter, 66, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Camron Brister.

Next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
District Attorney Barry Johnson (left), ousted in the recent Republican primary, has fired the...
DA Barry Johnson fires Aubrey Robertson less than two weeks after hiring him
Road rage graphic
Harris County couple arrested for shooting at vehicle with 2-year-old inside
District Attorney Barry Johnson (left), ousted in the recent Republican primary, has hired the...
DA Barry Johnson hires Democratic nominee Aubrey Robertson