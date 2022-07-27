Coryell County orders burn ban for 90 days beginning July 27

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Commissioners’ Court has ordered a burn ban in the county beginning July 27 for 90 days.

The outdoor burning of all substances is prohibited, unless terminated earlier based on a determination made by this Court, or County Judge that a public safety hazard no longer exists.

The ban does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for:

(a) firefighter training

(b) public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations

(c) planting or harvesting of agricultural crops

( d) burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Natural Resources Code meet the standard Natural Resources Code

e) welding with spotter with sufficient water sources

(f) burning of domestic waste in a barrel when using screen with no larger than 3/8″ holes In accordance with Local Government Code

A violation of the order is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.00.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.