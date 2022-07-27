Advertisement

Fugitives from Lubbock, Dallas Added to Texas Most Wanted Lists

Tanner Cole Lermon, 21, and Blaine Brandon McReynolds, 57,
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21, and Blaine Brandon McReynolds, 57,(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety has added Tanner Cole Lermon, 21, and Blaine Brandon McReynolds, 57, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Lermon, of Lubbock, is affiliated with the Crips gang and has been wanted since November 2021, when the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for manslaughter.

In 2019, Lermon was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and in 2020 he was convicted of theft of property. In December 2020, Lermon was arrested in Hudspeth County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He subsequently bonded out of jail.

Lermon is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has tattoos on his left arm and right hand.

McReynolds, of Dallas, has been wanted since July 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant in September 2021, for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2005, McReynolds was convicted of possession of child pornography and sentenced to six years of confinement.

Three years later, in 2008, he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a six-year-old girl. He subsequently received a 15-year sentence and was released on parole in 2017.

McReynolds is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his right shoulder and right arm. In addition to Dallas, he also has ties to Denton, Krugerville and Kaufman.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

fdbfd
Coryell County orders burn ban for 90 days beginning July 27
Dontavis Gowan, 41
Second Suspect in May shooting arrested, Waco Police say
Central Texas man killed in crash near Lampasas
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan