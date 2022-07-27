Advertisement

Lampasas County mother wanted by authorities turns herself in, AMBER Alert discontinued

No word on location of children
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson II (top right) and Christine Robertson (bottom left). Officials identified the suspect as Kristine Whitehead.(MissingKids.org)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Kristine Whitehead, 35, has turned herself to authorities on Wednesday in the early morning.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office states Whitehead turned herself at around 3 a.m. July 27 and has been charged with kidnapping and interfering with the lawful custody of a child.

She remains in custody with a set bond of $110,000.

The Amber Alert for the three children has been discontinued due to the 72 hours expiring.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

An Amber Alert issued Friday evening for 3 children out of Kempner remains active even with the possible sighting in Williamson County Saturday morning.

Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson, 4, are said to be with their mother Kristine Whitehead, 35.

“Whitehead had made numerous allegations of wrongdoing in the past several months all of which were thoroughly investigated by agencies outside our area,” said the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office. “In each case the allegations brought forth by Whitehead were found to be without merit and false.”

Whitehead has been ordered by the District Court of Lampasas/Bell Counties to surrender the children to their biological father and has refused to do so in each instance citing the false allegations as her reasoning, according to authorities.

“Whitehead was ordered by the court verbally and in writing June 3 of the consequences of her continued belligerence and the consequence which can and will follow,” said investigators.

The suspect was last seen driving a white, 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate numbers GJZ8544.

Information was presented to the 27th District Court in Lampasas July 22 that leads the court to believe the children were in mental and or physical danger prompting the court to issue an order terminating Whitehead’s custodial rights and ordered the children brought before said court for their safety and wellbeing.

This order prompted the alert which has been issued in and around the State of Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

The case was referred to the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, and subsequent warrants for kidnapping were issued for Whitehead.

