Advertisement

Monkeypox confirmed in a patient in Brazos County

monkeypox
monkeypox(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monkeypox is officially in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Health District.

The health district said test results performed by an accredited lab came back positive. Now, BCHD is conducting a contact investigation to find if other people have been infected.

A spokeswoman for the health department says vaccines have been ordered but they have not yet arrived.

Signs and symptoms of the illness, according to BCHD, include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; headache; muscle aches; backache; swollen lymph nodes; chills; or exhaustion.

The illness usually lasts two to four weeks. Anyone who has had close contact with a person who has monkeypox, or starts showing symptoms, should contact a health provider to get tested and isolate at home.

BCHD has ordered monkeypox vaccines, but says they haven’t arrived yet.

Monkeypox spreads in different ways including:

  • Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
  • Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or close physical contact
  • Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
  • Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

The CDC recommends the following to prevent monkeypox:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox
  • Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox
  • Do not have close physical contact with someone with monkeypox
  • Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox
  • Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Texas Pandle
fdbfd
Coryell County orders burn ban for 90 days beginning July 27
Dontavis Gowan, 41
Second Suspect in May shooting arrested, Waco Police say
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21, and Blaine Brandon McReynolds, 57,
Fugitives from Lubbock, Dallas Added to Texas Most Wanted Lists