Salon promotes Central Texas teacher school supply lists

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time ever, Image Hair Studio is promoting teachers’ Amazon classroom supply lists as they turn to social media for help.

This year, Central Texas teachers say more and more co-workers are turning to Facebook to promote their Amazon wish lists.

So, Image Hair Studio owner Nikole Estrada took to Facebook to ask teachers to send in their wish lists.

“People I don’t know even know were putting their links on there, so everybody needs help,” Estrada said.

Estrada posted on local Facebook groups like Temple City Watch too, and she saw waves of shares coming in.

“I’ve never seen anybody ask for help,” she said. “None of my teacher clients. Even some of them wouldn’t post their lists because they’re too humble.”

Belton ISD teacher Stephanie Martinez made an Amazon wish list this year for the first time.

“I come home from whatever I’m doing during the day and honestly a lot of the purchases have been from other teachers,” she said.

There’s another package on the way for Martinez. This time from Estrada, who promises to buy one item for every teacher mentioned in her post.

“It is amazing that she is able to and wants to do that for us and I’m so appreciative,” Martinez said.

Estrada hopes in addition to her donations, others will buy supplies from the wish lists too. If you would like to nominate a teacher or help purchase some items, comment on the salon’s Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.