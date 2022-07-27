Advertisement

Second Suspect in May shooting arrested, Waco Police say

Dontavis Gowan, 41
Dontavis Gowan, 41
By KQTX Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers on July 26 arrested Dontavis Gowan,41, in the shooting that left four people wounded on May 31, 2022.

Gowan has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct with a bond set at $1,000,000.

Police officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting near the 1900 Block of Preston shortly after 8 p.m. on May 31.

When officers arrived, they located two victims, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two other male victims with gunshot wounds drove to the hospital before police officers arrived, a police spokesperson said.

At the time of the shooting, Waco Police said the wounded woman was in critical condition and the three male victims were in stable condition. An update on the woman’s condition was not provided by police when the arrest was announced Monday.

No further information was provided.

