So you’re saying there’s a chance...

Yes, there’s some rain chances in our forecasting each day through the start of the weekend, but don’t get your hopes up, y’all! Despite rain chances returning to the forecast, the chances of precipitation are low thanks to storms being very isolated and only impacting a small portion of Central Texas. Sorry! For the majority of Central Texans, today’s temperatures starting out in the upper 70s will warm into the upper 90s and triple-digits. Most of us will see highs max out between 100° and 103° but some clouds and the low chance for a late-day shower east of I-35 could keep some spots only in the upper 90s. Rain chances today are near 20% for Milam, Robertson, and Leon County, but those odds drop to 10% near the I-35 corridor. Today’s best rain chances come after 2 PM with any showers likely ending by sunset. We’ll rinse and repeat it all tomorrow as highs again climb to between 99° and 103° with low rain chances in the Brazos Valley.

The overall weather pattern should shift a little bit this weekend. A stalled frontal boundary which helped to bring over 9″ of rain to the St. Louis area yesterday morning, an all-time 24-hour rainfall record, will very slowly shift southward. The stalled front will reach the Red River by Saturday but that’ll unfortunately be too far away to bring us any appreciable rain chances. We’ll have another 10% shot on both Friday and Saturday. Rain-free conditions should be around for the majority of next week too with highs hovering in the lower triple-digits. We’re expecting highs between 100° and 104° with morning lows in the upper 70s. Some forecast models are hinting at a weak tropical disturbance moving from Florida toward Texas late next week. This disturbance will likely be what is called a ‘TUTT’ or tropical upper-tropospheric trough, is an area of low pressure high up in the atmosphere. Since this feature isn’t surface-based, there’s not really much of a chance for this to turn into a tropical depression or tropical storm. If the disturbance forms and moves toward us, we could see a small bump in rain chances next Thursday and Friday.

