Copperas Cove Police arrest man who fired shots before leaving residence

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A Copperas Cove man has been arrested following a burglary and discharging firearm by the police Thursday morning.

Copperas Cove Police Officers responded at approximately 7:51 a.m. July 28 to the 600 block of S 23rd Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, witnesses reported the suspect entered a residence and exited a short time later.

Before the suspect departed, witnesses reported he fired three rounds into the residence with a pistol. There were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect and reported he fled the scene in a white Nissan Titan.

Officers obtained the suspect’s identity and immediately broadcasted the information to surrounding agencies such as the Coryell and Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office deputies in locating the suspect outside the city limits.

Officers responded to their location, where the suspect was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony and deadly conduct with a discharge firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.

