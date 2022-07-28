Falls County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man in sexual assault on a minor

CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Chilton man has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Falls County Sheriff deputies responded to a call July 24 of an alleged sexual assault of a child.

Jose Barron was arrested at his home after investigators determined the victim was under the age of 14 years old.

Barron is currently being held at the Falls County Jail where he is charged with aggravated assault of a child with a bond set at $500,000.

