Fire departments responding to 75 acres Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM 1670(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple agencies including the Texas A&M Fire Service are responding to the Dog Ridge Fire that is an estimated 75 acres.

The Central Bell Fire Department was dispatched to a fire 1:47 p.m. at the 2600 block of FM 1670 after the Assistant Chief arrived on the scene at 1:54 p.m. and reported a grass fire.

At the time, units had limited access to the affected area and due to high winds, the fire spread.

No residences have been damaged, but there’s estimate that between 20-30 are currently under threat.

Voluntary evacuees can go to Chisolm Trail Elementary in the 1082 block of South Wheat Road in Belton.

More than two dozen agencies have responded, including units from Bell, Williamson, Burnett, and McLennan Counties.

The Texas Forestry service has both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters in the air at this time.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

There is currently no known official source or cause of the fire.

