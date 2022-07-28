Foster Village Waco brings community together to put new shoes on foster kids in the area

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans are coming together to put new shoes on the feet of foster kids across the area for the first day of school.

The effort is to support Foster Village Waco, a nonprofit which seeks to help the more than 5,600 kids in the foster care system locally.

Foster Village Waco serves children and families who are involved in the child welfare system in McLennan County through wrap around services such as monthly support groups, workshops as well as providing critical resources.

The nonprofit feels a small way the community can help the kids in a big way is donating a new pair of shoes.

“As you know, the first day of school is rapidly approaching and on the first day of school everyone has fresh, clean shoes so we would like for our foster children in McLennan county to have the same dignity with fresh clean, shoes,’ said board Foster Village Waco board member Jamie Villarrial.

The drop off locations include Club Pilates, Dunnam & Dunnam law firm, Cultivate 7Twelve and Milk Bottle Cookies.

This is the fourth year of the drive, but the first time Milk Bottle Cookies has been a donation site. They said when they heard about the effort, they knew they wanted to help.

“New shoes can give kids the confidence that they need to step into the classroom and take on a new year,” said Milke Bottle Cookies’ General Manager Cody Fergusson.

It’s a feeling shared by owner Makenzie Asisi who decided that not only was her cooking-baking business going to collect the shoes, they were also going to match each donation.

In the first few days, Milk Bottle Cookies has already collected 22 pairs of shoes.

“I think the reason why I did this and wanted to partner up with Foster Village is because our children are our future,” Asisi said. “If we are able to be the good, then we need to step up to the plate for them. We hope that this can make a big impact with our kids in our community.”

The group is asking for shoes from kids size 7 to adult size 12. You can drop off at any of the four donation sites or order through Foster Village Waco’s Amazon Wishlist.

The shoe drive runs through August 10.

