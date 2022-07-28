Summer has a hold on us

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
We have been able to shake out of the summer time heat since May really and it’s really just built up and gotten worse as the year has gone on. We are now at 44 days of triple digits and 27 days right in a row. More of the same can be expected Friday and into the weekend. High pressure isn’t quite as strong so there might be a few more clouds around. They likely won’t be rain clouds but there could be some spots of rain out there. Mainly north of here and south with the sea breeze kicking up again in the afternoon. Mornings start in the upper 70s/low 80s and afternoons will hover around 100 for the next few afternoons. At least there’s no heat alerts for the weekend!

There are some early signs that going into August there might be some changes to our luck... not with the heat. That looks to hold true but the Climate Prediction Center has now given Central Texas an above normal chance for precipitation! That means we might see some rain for the first part of August. If, and that’s a big if, a tropical system can develop and move into the Gulf for the beginning part of August, that’s where our rain chance could come from. It’s all a big gamble at this point, but hey, at least the deck isn’t stacked against us...

