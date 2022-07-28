Waco man sentenced 32 years in kidnapping, sexual assault of woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man with a long history of mental illness who beat and sexually assaulted a woman while holding her captive for three days was sentenced to 32 years in prison Thursday.

Nathaniel Hall Jr., 37, who spent six months in an Austin state mental hospital last year, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Hall’s plea agreement with prosecutors called for him to be sentenced to 25 years each on the aggravated counts, to be served concurrently, and seven years each on the drug charges. Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the plea agreements but ordered one of the drug counts to be served consecutively with the aggravated counts, for a total of 32 years in prison.

Hall faced up to life in prison on the first-degree felony counts.

Hall’s attorney, Alan Bennett, declined comment after Hall was sentenced.

Hall was found incompetent to stand trial in February 2021. Dr. Lee Carter diagnosed him with schizophrenia and reported that Hall told him that “I’m this way because of the meth.” He told Carter that he has fathered 11 children with seven or eight women and claimed to be one of 17 siblings.

Hall, who is on probation for a 2019 aggravated assault conviction, said he spent time in foster homes and mental facilities in Florida and Texas and told Carter he witnessed his 20-year-old sister take her life with a pistol when he was 12.

Waco police arrested Hall in December 2020 after a woman reported he forced her from her residence at gunpoint and held her against her will at a hotel for three days.

According to arrest records, Hall beat the woman with his hands and a pistol, choked her while sexually assaulting her until she passed out and broke her cell phone so she could not call for help.

“After three days of being held against her will, Hall took (the woman) back to her residence. Family members noticed all the bruising and contacted the police department,” the affidavit states. “A sexual assault exam was conducted. There were 124 bruises documented, including marks on the neck consistent with being choked.”

