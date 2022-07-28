Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased

Andrew Crosby, 35
Andrew Crosby, 35(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Andrew Crosby,35, has been found deceased in a culvert.

According to Waco Police, an autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers believe no foul play is expected at this time.

Andrew Crosby, 35, hadn’t been heard from since 5 am Thursday.

According to his caretakers, he had not been able to take his medication for the day and are worried,

