Waco Police searching for missing mental health consumer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is a mental health consumer.

Andrew Crosby, 35, hasn’t been heard from since 5 am Thursday.

According to his caretakers, he has not been able to take his medication for the day and are worried,

Anyone with information is to call 254-750-7500 or 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.