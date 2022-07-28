Waco Police searching for missing mental health consumer
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is a mental health consumer.
Andrew Crosby, 35, hasn’t been heard from since 5 am Thursday.
According to his caretakers, he has not been able to take his medication for the day and are worried,
Anyone with information is to call 254-750-7500 or 9-1-1.
