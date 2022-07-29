Basketball coach charged after sexually abusing students at his home, sheriff’s office says

A school basketball coach in Florida was arrested Wednesday for sexually abusing two students at his home in Gainesville, officials said. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A school basketball coach in Florida was arrested Wednesday for sexually abusing two students at his home in Gainesville, officials said.

Bill McCall, 39, was arrested Wednesday morning.

Investigators with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said McCall is a basketball coach at Bronson Middle/High School.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began when two teenage boys told them that on separate occasions, McCall invited them over to his apartment and touched their genitals.

One of the boys also told deputies that he was threatened by McCall into sending nude photos of himself. The boys also said McCall took photos and videos of them while in his apartment.

McCall is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, use of a communication device to facilitate a felony and child cruelty.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is working together with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office on the case. Detectives suspect there may be additional victims.

McCall was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $650,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
UPDATE: Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County possibly 375 acres, about 15% contained
Sergio Lopez, 28, was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license/suspended ID. He was booked...
9 human trafficking victims rescued in Valley Mills

Latest News

Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
A former Wilson police officer has been charged after OSBI says he called 911 and lied about...
Charges filed against former Oklahoma cop accused of fabricating shooting
Inflation and rising interest rates are impacting Americans’ everyday lives.
Inflation and wage information suggests US prices will keep climbing
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort principal Mandy Gutierrez as...
Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting investigation, lawyer says