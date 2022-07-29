Copperas Cove Police identify man who fired shots before leaving home burglary

$25,000 bond for each count
Joseph Manuel Negrete has been identified as the suspect in a burglary and discharging firearm...
Joseph Manuel Negrete has been identified as the suspect in a burglary and discharging firearm case in Copperas Cove July 28.(Copperas Cove Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Joseph Manuel Negrete has been identified as the suspect in a burglary and discharging firearm case in Copperas Cove July 28.

Negrete was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Price on July 29 and his bonds were set at $25,000 each for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony and deadly conduct – discharge firearm.

Copperas Cove Police Officers responded at approximately 7:51 a.m. July 28 to the 600 block of S 23rd Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, witnesses reported the suspect entered a residence and exited a short time later.

Before the suspect departed, witnesses reported he fired three rounds into the residence with a pistol. There were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect and reported he fled the scene in a white Nissan Titan.

Officers obtained the suspect’s identity and immediately broadcasted the information to surrounding agencies such as the Coryell and Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office deputies in locating the suspect outside the city limits.

Officers responded to their location, where the suspect was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony and deadly conduct with a discharge firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.

