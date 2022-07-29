Experts: Don’t skip out on your oil change, even during inflation

By Alex Fulton
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the cost of everything up, Central Texas car shop owners say more and more people are coming in well past due the date of their oil changes.

“We should always maintain our oil change because the break down of the oil on hot days like today can be very costly,” Fred Deleon, Fred’s Auto Repair owner, said.

Chad Trail, Texas Star Auto Repair owners, said, for most cars, it’s best to get an oil change after 6,000 miles. Delaying the regular maintenance for too long could mean replacing engine cylinders or even the entire engine.

“The newer cars take the fully synthetic oil,” Trail said. “We charge $34.99 for an oil change. $34.99 vs $7,000 to $10,000 for a new engine.”

Hot weather makes it especially important to get an oil change. Expensive parts in the engine expand during hotter temperatures.

Oil changes make sure the cylinders stay lubricated to keep your vehicle moving.

“You need extra lubricant in there and clean lubricant in there to make sure those pistons move smoothly in the cylinder,” Trail said.

Skipping out on an oil change may not be worth it in the long run, it could even reduce your car’s miles per gallon, meaning spending more money at the pump.

“It would not be in your best interest in a long term situation,” Deleon said.

