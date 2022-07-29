Former NFL player indicted for murder, tampering with evidence

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Former NFL player Kevin Ware was indicted Thursday for murder and tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.

KHOU reports Ware had allegedly “murdered his then-girlfriend Taylor Pomaski by cutting her, hitting her with a blunt object and strangling her.”

Family members of Pomanski reported her missing on April 27, 2021 in which investigators called “suspicious.”

Human remains were discovered by Texas Equusearch in north Harris County were identified as her a year later.

“We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation,” said Lacy Johnson, a chief prosecutor in the Major Offenders Division, who is handling the case. “Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor’s disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

If convicted of murder, Ware faces the possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

