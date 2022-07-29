Good News Friday: July 29, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD recognized Reagan Quinn and Haleigh Boyer for earning top awards at the Texas Association of Future Educators’ National Conference in Washington D.C. Reagan won 3rd place in varsity lesson planning and Haleigh placed in the top 10 for exploring career-- non-core teachers.

Waco ISD wants to congratulate Brooklyn Hopkins and Mayralynn Perez from Dean Highland Elementary school for scoring overall excellent ratings at the International Thespian Excellence awards. They have been working for over a year scoring superior ratings to reach the international level.

The reigning state cheer championships from S.C Lee Junior High in Copperas Cove returned from NCA camp with multiple awards. They received three superior ratings and all-American selection. The all-American selection is the highest honor one can receive. Way to go you guys!

Killeen ISD’s Career Center Principal Russell Porterfield was selected as this year’s Texas Association of Agricultural Educators Administrator of the year. His goal as top administrator is to support students and staff in ensuring that students are graduating prepared and competitive for the future.

Lastly we want to wish Roger Heinze a very BIG Happy Birthday. Charlotte, Kris, Kody and Kole want to thank you for being the greatest dad every and the most amazing husband! They love you very much.

