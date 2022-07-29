Killeen Police asking for public’s help to identify indecent exposure suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an indecent exposure.

Multiple reports have been made to the police department in reference to a man exposing himself around town, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black man who is around 6 feet tall with a thin to medium build who was wearing a do-rag on his head, white t-shirt and jogging pants.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.