Rep. Kevin Brady plays in 25th, final Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former draft pick of the Atlanta Braves in the early 70s, Rep. Roger Williams, R-TX, manages the Republican baseball team.

Williams said he’s run a tight ship ever since the team began practice.

Rep. Roger Williams: (R-Texas) said, “It was March first, it was sleeting that day,” Williams said. “5:30-7 every single day. These guys are committed. And we try to run everything like we would if we were in Spring Training down in Florida.”

Fellow Texas Republican Rep. Kevin Brady has been part of 25 Congressional Baseball games.

Brady says the game helps lawmakers work across the aisle.

Rep. Kevin Brady: (R-Texas) commented “I’ve made, not just friends among our Democrat competitors, but have worked together on legislation. So, I really think this game, sports unites people, and this game unites people too.”

It’s not just about bipartisanship. Lawmakers say they were able to raise 1.7 million dollars for Washington D.C. area charities.

This is the 113th year of the contest.

Democrats have generally held the upper hand in recent history, but Republicans won 10-0 in 2022.

It wasn’t all baseball at Nationals Park. There were environmental activists protesting the event.

The U.S. Capitol Police provided additional security.

