Republicans sweep Democrats 10-0 in Congressional Baseball Game

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republicans and Democrats traded bills for bats and grievances for gloves Thursday night.

In a curveball for Washington standards, the two parties united for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

“We’re coming together. And I think the public thinks we’re more divided than we actually are,” said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). “There is, as Randy [Feenstra] said, great camaraderie. We come together. We’re here to to celebrate the United States of America. And this is what the American people should see.”

The tradition saw tragedy back in 2017 when a gunman opened fire on the Republican practice field. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who helped save Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) life after he was shot, chooses to focus on the positive.

“My biggest concern is a line drive that my glove isn’t quick enough to catch, aimed right here,” said Brooks. “That’s my biggest security concern.”

While the friendly game serves as a pitch-perfect moment of camaraderie, there’s still a healthy dose of competition.

“Democrats hate losing to Republicans, and we hate losing to Democrats.” said Brooks.

All of the ticket revenue for Thursday’s game is going to local charities like the Boys and Girls clubs of Washington and the Washington Literacy Center. So far, the game has raised over $1 million.

