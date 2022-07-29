Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.

On The Border Mexican Cafe at 4320 West Waco Drive in Waco go a 74 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, an employee at the food prep line scratched his beard then went back to touching the food without washing his hands.

Of course, there was no soap or paper towels at the hand sink.

There were flying insects at the bar, dirty rags on surfaces throughout the kitchen where food is prepped, and old-crusted food debris on the kitchen equipment.

This place needed a re-inspection.

--

Red Lobster #0508 at 5925 West Waco Drive in Waco got an 82 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the raw shrimp was stored above the Brussel sprouts.

There was a black substance inside the ice machine.

The inspector noted there was black-discolored spray foam at the back door.

Some soda nozzles were soaking in water but they should have been properly washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

The sanitizer concentrate was too strong.

This place also needed a re-inspection.

--

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe at 4208 Franklin Avenue in Waco got an 81 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, raw salmon was warmer than it should have been.

There were unclean kitchen utensils and containers, and a sanitizer machine that wasn’t sanitizing properly.

Employees did not wear hair and beard restraints, and one of them scooped the ice using a bucket that was on the dirty floor.

There were a host of other problems.

Check out the report on our website.

-

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to Catfish King at 1201 South Valley Mills drive in Beverly Hills.

From personal experience, when I moved to Waco 12 years ago and was looking for a place that serves great catfish, someone recommended this spot, and it did not disappoint.

It also had shrimp and oysters to make the meal complete.

