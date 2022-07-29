Temple police close I-35 North near 57th Street due to incident
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 due them working on an incident.
Drivers can expect delays due to the incident near 57th Street, according to police.
The public is asked to seek alternate routes.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
