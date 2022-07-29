Temple Police identify deceased victim, recover stolen vehicle

The suspect remains at large.
File image
File image(KPTV)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rowdy Mays,75, has been identified as the victim in Thursday evening’s stabbing, according to the Temple Police Department.

The department recovered his stolen vehicle in Rockdale Thursday night.

The suspect still remains at large.

PREVIOUS REPORT

A man has died following a stabbing on Thursday evening in Temple.

Temple Police officers responded at around 6:15 p.m. July 28 in the he 2600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where they found the victim had been injured after picking up a hitchhiker who stabbed him and took off with his white extended cab pickup truck.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White hospital who later passed away from his injuries.

The suspect is described as a while man with red hair who drove away southbound on MLK Drive, according to authorities.

Officers are searching for a white 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Texas License Plate MKW5208.

This case is under investigation.

If anyone sees this vehicle contact 911 immediately and do not approach, suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

