Temple Police search for stabbing person of interest who remains at large

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for Justin Glen Boswell,31, in connection to a stabbing on Thursday evening.

Boswell is wanted for questioning in reference to a capital murder of Rowdy Mays, 25,on July 28.

The department recovered his stolen vehicle in Rockdale Thursday night.

Boswell who is described as 5 feet and 7 inches, 150 pounds and currently homeless.

PREVIOUS REPORT

A man has died following a stabbing on Thursday evening in Temple.

Temple Police officers responded at around 6:15 p.m. July 28 in the he 2600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where they found the victim had been injured after picking up a hitchhiker who stabbed him and took off with his white extended cab pickup truck.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White hospital who later passed away from his injuries.

The suspect is described as a White man with red hair who drove away southbound on MLK Drive, according to authorities.

Officers are searching for a white 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Texas License Plate MKW5208.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

