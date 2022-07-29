Triple digits streak continues, but we *may* see it come to an end soon

Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last few days of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.

If you were hoping to see this streak end, unfortunately it doesn’t look like it will even well into next work week, but forecast models suggest some changes could be heading our way and will dive into that in this article.

There is a sliver of good news in our forecast that includes what we need and that’s rain. We are watching a cold front to our north which may bump our rain chances up a tiny bit heading into Saturday. An outflow boundary from this activity may dive south and move into Central Texas and bring a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Again, activity will be isolated sadly, but hopefully at least some places could see some rain. We will also monitor the sea breeze for a few showers or storms across our southeastern counties.

Although we will continue to see highs in the upper 90 to low 100 range this weekend, we will not see any new record highs thankfully. Outside of those small rain chances we will see mostly sunny skies for the afternoon hours with breezy south winds.

The same ole heat continues through much of next work week, but we may see double digit heat try to creep back into Central Texas by the weekend. This is going to depend on the position of a high-pressure system and some tropical moisture out in the Gulf. Monday through Thursday high temperatures look to hover between 100° and 105° as that high pressure system creeps closer to our area. We may then see that high shift to our north as the weekend approaches, which in return may allow our temperatures to lower a few degrees and could bring Central Texas an increase in rain.

Depending on the location of the high-pressure system, winds could increase from the east/southeast Friday into next weekend. Showers and storms look to fire up along the Gulf Coast and that activity may try to creep northwest into Central Texas. We are still many days away and will continue to keep you updated, but at least our forecast models are hinting at a potential change to our very hot weather pattern we’ve been on.

