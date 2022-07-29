Waco man deferred probation for 10 years in 2018 sexual relations with underage girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco manufacturing plant worker who had sex with a 13-year-old girl when he was 19 was placed on deferred probation for 10 years Friday.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court told Nicholas Kane Jaramillo, now 23, that “my first inclination is to lock you up” before approving Jaramillo’s plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

The judge also fine Jaramillo $1,000 and ordered him to work 120 hours of community service with the Sheriff’s Publicly Utilized Restitution Services (SPURS) program.

Jaramillo told the judge he was deserving of deferred probation, where there is no finding of guilt if he completes all the terms and conditions of probation, because he has children, ages 3 and 1.

“You weren’t thinking about your children when you were hooking up with that runaway girl, were you?” West said.

Jaramillo said he had not had the children yet when that happened and explained that he has “grown up” and matured a lot since then. He said he wore an ankle monitor while he was out on bond with no reported incidents.

According to police reports, officers were looking for a runaway in December 2018 and found her with a friend. Officers questioned the friend and looked at her phone and found text messages that indicated Jaramillo and the 13-year-old had sexual encounters.

Officers spoke to Jaramillo, who admitted having sex with the underage girl, arrest records state.

Jaramillo’s attorney, Jason P. Darling, said a presentence report compiled by probation officers said Jaramillo would be an appropriate candidate for probation.

“The presentence report said he has no previous convictions,” Darling said. “Even though she was young, it was a consensual act and we think he deserves to make amends for his bad decisions.”

