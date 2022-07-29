Waco man sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual assault of the mother of his child

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who tried to coerce the mother of his child to have sex with him in exchange for child custody before sexually assaulting her was sentenced to six years in prison Friday.

Christian Allen Ainsworth, 24, a former employee at a Waco funeral home, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony sexual assault in a June 2021 incident in which the mother of his child reported he sexually assaulted her on the stairway at her apartment.

Prosecutors initially offered Ainsworth a plea deal for deferred probation. However, 19th State District Judge Thomas West rejected the plea bargain in April. West accepted the six-year recommendation on Friday and sent Ainsworth to prison.

Ainsworth’s attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said the incident arose from a “custody dispute.”

“We hoped the court would have approved the original plea arrangement for deferred probation, but that ultimately was not something the court would accept and this arrangement was the alternative agreement we reached,” Sibley said. “However, Mr. Ainsworth is pleased to have this situation behind him.”

According to arrest records in the case, Ainsworth had gone to the woman’s residence on Edmond Avenue to discuss custody issues. The woman told a Waco police detective that Ainsworth “started demanding sex from her, and he asked for sex in exchange for child custody.”

The woman repeatedly told Ainsworth no and he pushed her up against a wall by her throat “trying to flirt with her.” She went to the apartment stairs to try to get away from him and he pushed her down, pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her on the stairs, according to an arrest affidavit.

“The victim said she told the defendant several times before the assault that she did not want to have sex with him,” the affidavit states. “The victim said that she could not get away from the defendant as he held her down. She said that she was crying throughout the sexual assault and keeping her eyes closed.”

According to the affidavit, the woman took two cell phone videos before the sexual assault. The videos show the woman telling Ainsworth no 47 times.

“The videos depict the defendant repeatedly asking the victim for sex,” according to the affidavit. “The defendant says that if she has sex with him, child custody will be easier, that he was going to get what he wanted, and several other coercive statements.”

Ainsworth denied having sex with the victim in an interview with the detective. After the officer obtained a DNA search warrant, Ainsworth continued to deny the allegations before changing his story to say their encounter was consensual, the affidavit states.

“After his interview, the defendant sent text messages to the victim, begging her to drop criminal charges,” the detective wrote.

“The victim has shown a pattern of extremely manipulative behavior, and he has tried to alter his version of what happened on 6/8/21 multiple times when confronted with his inconsistencies,” according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.