FDA: Select laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to contamination concerns

Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to...
Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to contamination concerns.(Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A long list of laxative products sold nationwide are part of a voluntary recall due to possible contamination.

According to the Food and Drug and Administration, all flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution are affected by the recall over concerns about bacterial contamination.

The recall states the products were sold at several major retailers, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, under various generic brand names, usually in 10-ounce packages.

Officials said the recall was initiated after testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens, which could cause severe adverse reactions in immunocompromised patients.

According to the recall, Tennessee-based Vi-Jon LLC, the manufacturer, is currently aware of three reports of severe adverse reactions potentially related to the product.

The FDA reports consumers who have the recalled products should stop using and return any remaining product to the place of purchase.

Consumers were urged to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experienced any problems after taking or using the recalled product.

The entire list of products connected with this recall can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Sergio Lopez, 28, was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license/suspended ID. He was booked...
9 human trafficking victims rescued in Valley Mills

Latest News

Farmers seeing growing troubles as heat and lack of rain affect their growing season.
Vendors at the Downtown Waco Farmers Market are seeing the effects of Central Texas’ drought firsthand
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive...
Biden tweets video from Truman balcony
fastcast splash pad hot water summer fun
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast