Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale

Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Justin Glen Boswell, 31(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Murder suspect Justin Glen Boswell,31, has been arrested in Rockdale, Texas.

Boswell is charged in the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays on July 28.

The department recovered his stolen vehicle in Rockdale Thursday night.

A man has died following a stabbing on Thursday evening in Temple.

Temple Police officers responded at around 6:15 p.m. July 28 in the he 2600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where they found the victim had been injured after picking up a hitchhiker who stabbed him and took off with his white extended cab pickup truck.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White hospital who later passed away from his injuries.

