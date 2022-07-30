Waco PD investigates fatal crash on Loop 340

Police working to determine the cause of the crash.(KWTX (file))
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crash Detectives in Waco are investigating, after a fatal crash occurred earlier this morning, July 30th.

Officers were called to Loop 340 WB Access Rd and Marlin Hwy SB Access Rd around 4:37 a.m.

Police say a 19-year-old was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when the front of his vehicle struck a second on the left passenger side, injuring the 46-year-old male driver of that vehicle.

We’re told the driver of that second vehicle succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His identification will be released once his next of kin is notified.

No charges have been filed against the young man at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

