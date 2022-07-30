Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Sheriff says officers are “looking for Elvis” - not the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, but an alligator who shares the name.

Owners called the animal in missing on Friday night, at which point Elvis had already been missing for 24 hours.

Sheriff Dean Finch said he is estimated to be right around 4-foot long.

The sheriff tells KFVS that they do not currently know where the alligator is.

The sheriff’s office searched both water and land Friday night to find the reptile.

Elvis the alligator is said to be people-friendly, but the sheriff says do not approach him.

He said not to risk it, and instead, call the sheriff’s office at 573-224-3219

