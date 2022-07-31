Amid water restrictions Waco party rental businesses see dip in bookings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The summer months are typically the hottest time to cash in for Waco bouncy house rental services.

After the announcement of the City of Waco water restrictions business is starting to slip at Alpha Omega Party Rentals.

“We’ve had no bookings so far in Waco city limits itself since the restrictions began,” owner Eddie Dark said.

Dark just opened his inflatable rental service this year, and was looking forward to renting out inflatable water slides.

“This is supposed to be the busiest time of year and it is a little bit nerve-wracking that we haven’t had a ton of business so far,” Dark said.

The City of Waco clarified in an email to KWTX News 10 that anyone wanting to use a water slide needs to request a one-day permit or use on specified day and times for water use.

Restrictions state that all outdoor water use is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. within city limits.

Odd numbered addresses can water Tuesdays and Saturdays and even numbered addresses can water Wednesdays and Sundays.

Tyler Woodard, operations manager with Waco Bounce House Rentals, said his customers have been confused about where water slides fall under the Waco water restrictions.

“As of right now our sales for this month are down 30% and our sales for August are down 40%,” Woodard said.

The dip in rentals is forcing Woodard to make some tough decisions.

“We’re also trying to cut back on our employees’ hours. We just can’t afford it,” he said.

He’s doing everything he can to try and bounce back.

“That’s our main concern right now is just making sure that our workers can get the most that they can get and we don’t sink ourselves into a sinkhole.”

