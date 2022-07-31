Aug. 1: City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Aug. 1, the City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan.

Stage two of Waco’s water conservation plan went into effect on July 13; At that time the lake sat at 70.5% capacity.

Now, 19 days in, Lake Waco sits at 67.3% capacity.

“It does look like to us that we have some areas in town that have as much as a 10% decline in their water usage,” said Waco Utility Services Director, Lisa Tyer.

While some have decreased their water usage, others have ignored the conservation efforts completely.

In the 19 days stage two has been active, the lake has seen a 3.2% decrease.

Compared to 19 days before stage two went into effect, the lake saw a 2.9% decrease.

This means Lake Waco has lost more water after the implementation of stage two than it did before.

“Every day is a little bit different, and it’s always based on heat and wind. I think cloud cover helps us evaporate at a slower rate. So, all those factors play into it,” said Tyer.

For those who haven’t adjusted their water usage, fines can range anywhere from $1 to $2,000.

Residents will have the option to pay the fine or go before a jury in court.

The city is hoping the thought of receiving a fine is enough to get everyone to do their part.

If not, the lake will continue to see massive declines in the coming months.

“That’s what we’re trying to do is slow down because the weather forecast through the winter does not look promising,” said Tyer.

If the current rate of water loss continues, city officials could implement stage three water restrictions as soon as four months.

For that to happen, the lake would have to dip below 50% capacity or 449 feet below the reservoir level.

