Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year

KOPPERL, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men in connection to a narcotics warrant at an address searched previously in the past year.

Deputies executed a search warrant July 20 to a residence in the 706 block of County Road 1191 in Kopperl.

Upon making entry into the property deputies secured all occupants and conducted an evidentiary search.

As a result of this search, investigators located and seized marijuana, methamphetamine, items of drug paraphernalia, as well as scales and packaging materials indicative and evidence of narcotics trafficking.

Items found at the scene

Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.

The investigation will continue with future arrests expected, according to authorities.

