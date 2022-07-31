Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year

Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.
Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOPPERL, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men in connection to a narcotics warrant at an address searched previously in the past year.

Deputies executed a search warrant July 20 to a residence in the 706 block of County Road 1191 in Kopperl.

Upon making entry into the property deputies secured all occupants and conducted an evidentiary search.

As a result of this search, investigators located and seized marijuana, methamphetamine, items of drug paraphernalia, as well as scales and packaging materials indicative and evidence of narcotics trafficking.

Items found at the scene
Items found at the scene

Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.

The investigation will continue with future arrests expected, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Sergio Lopez, 28, was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license/suspended ID. He was booked...
9 human trafficking victims rescued in Valley Mills
Jonathon Chase Gibson,27, and Melissa Ann Ortega,27,
West Texas couple arrested for child endangerment
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico

Latest News

Stramp is described as a White male, 6 feet 2 inches , approximately 220 pounds with multiple...
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Alpha Omega Party Services has seen no bookings in Waco City Limits since the announcement...
Amid water restrictions Waco party rental businesses see dip in bookings
In pairs, high school volunteers with the Heart of Central Texas Sweethearts put up posters...
World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
Amaree Charles,16,
New Braunfels teen last seen July 7