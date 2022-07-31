Bosque County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man from Keller.

William C. Stramp, 36, was last seen on July 12 by his mother at her home in Keller.

Stramp’s white Honda 4 door car was abandoned on July 13 at the Bosque Minimart in Laguna Park where ideo surveillance shows that the car arrived at approximately 4:45 a.m.

Stramp is described as a White male, 6 feet 2 inches , approximately 220 pounds with multiple tattoos including neck and facial.

Investigators are currently investigating this as a missing person with no foul play suspected.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance, is to contact C.I.D. Lt. Casey Wilks. (254) 435-2362 or email “tips@bosquesheriff.com”

Callers may remain anonymous.

