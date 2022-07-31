College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence

Sarah Walker was arrested after driving through a fence in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop.
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence.

Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard.

Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her son from a school program at an elementary school that was a few blocks away from where she crashed her vehicle through a fence.

Walker has been charged with driving while intoxicated and is currently being held in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

