College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence.
Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard.
Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her son from a school program at an elementary school that was a few blocks away from where she crashed her vehicle through a fence.
Walker has been charged with driving while intoxicated and is currently being held in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.
