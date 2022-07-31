Hottest July on record and the heat rolls on into the start of August

Sunday marks the last day of July and it was another hot day. Triple digits were recorded again across Central Texas. That now makes 47 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts our streak up to 30 days in a row. Those 47 days are now ranked 10th for most 100°-days recorded in a year and the 30-day streak now ties the 3rd most consecutive 100°-day streak set back in 1969.

The rest of your weekend remains rain free. Winds become breezy overnight. You can expect dry conditions as you head back to work Monday morning. Temperatures for the commute look to be in the mid 70s to around 80°.

We’re expecting more Gulf moisture to make its way into Central Texas heading into Monday. This additional moisture may bring in a few more clouds for the first day of August, which could allow our temperatures to potentially cool off a degree or two. Now it won’t be much and will remain hot outdoors, especially when you factor in the humidity, but we may see more temperatures around 97° to 101° across Central Texas Monday afternoon.

With the additional Gulf moisture moving into Texas, we’ll monitor a chance for sea breeze showers and storms. The better coverage of rain looks to stay mostly to our southeast, but we could see some of this activity move into our eastern and southeastern counties during the afternoon and evening hours Monday.

Rain chances look far and few for majority of Central Texas this upcoming work week. We’ll keep an eye out on the sea breeze for maybe a few late day showers or storms, mainly towards the Brazos Valley. Our main focus for the upcoming work week will be tracking an area of high-pressure that is shifting east and moving closer to Central Texas. As this high-pressure approaches we can expect our temperatures to climb up a few degrees. Highs Tuesday through Thursday look to hover between 100° and 105°.

We are tracking some potential small changes to our forecast by the end of the work week into next weekend. We may start to see the high lift to our north/northwest. This may allow for more tropical moisture to move into Texas. We could see a few disturbances move in from the east Friday into the early parts of next week. This may mean a slight increase in rain chances for parts of Central Texas. Forecast models are suggesting the better coverage of rain remains to our east and southeast.

While we really need the rain in Central Texas, we’re hoping that even if rain does not move in additional clouds will and that could help cool our temperatures down a few degrees. We may see highs in Central Texas around the mid 90s to near 100° by the weekend into early next work week. We will continue to keep you updated on any potential of rain and hopefully putting an end to this 100° streak we have been on all month long.

Keep in mind that with little rain chances and the heat remaining in our area, fire danger stays high for Central Texas. Breezy winds and drier air for the afternoon hours creates favorable conditions to allow any sparks or flames to spread quickly. Be mindful of what you’re doing outdoors.

