New Braunfels teen last seen July 7

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen in the beginning of July.

Amaree Charles, 16, was reportedly last seen July 7, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Charles is described as a Black girl who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is to call the New Braunfels Police Department at 1-830-221-4100 or 1-800-THE-LOST,

