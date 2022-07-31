Still hot as we end the month of July today

We had triple digits across Central Texas on Saturday. That now makes 46 days of 100° temperatures so far in 2022. This now ties the 2006 record for 10th most 100°days recorded in a year. We have also seen 100° temperatures 29 days in a row which also now ties the 4th most consecutive 100°-day streak set back in 1998.

Today, Sunday, marks the last day of July and we’re expecting the same hot temperatures to continue. This morning it is warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s to around 80°. Highs in the upper 90s to low 100s forecast for the afternoon. Feels-like temperatures may reach as high as 105°. Sunday is looking dry and breezy. We’ll have some clouds passing through, but no rain expected in Central Texas. We’ll once again monitor the sea breeze activity, but that looks to stay to our southeast for the afternoon.

Keep in mind that with little rain chances and the heat remaining in our area, fire danger stays high for Central Texas. Breezy winds and drier air for the afternoon hours creates favorable conditions to allow any sparks or flames to spread quickly. Be mindful of what you’re doing outdoors.

The same triple digit heat we saw all month long in July looks to continue into *at least* the first week of August. We are statistically heading into the hottest time of the year for Central Texas. Temperatures Monday through Thursday look to hover between 100° and 105° as a high-pressure system creeps closer to Central Texas. Some forecast models show small changes in our forecast by the end of the work week into next weekend.

Those changes feature a tiny increase in our cloud cover and maybe some isolated rain chances which could potentially allow our temperatures to drop *just* below 100°. What causes this tiny change is we may see that high shift further to our north. That opens the door for a little more tropical moisture to creep its way into Central Texas, which in return bumps our rain chances up just a little bit.

Sadly, forecast models suggest that the better rain chances stay to the east or southeast of Central Texas. But of course, we are still many days away from this, so we will continue to keep you updated. Any change, even if it is small, is sure welcomed.

