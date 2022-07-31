Temple Police searching for runaway teen last seen July 27

Michelle Ricks, 17, was last seen July 27 wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Michelle Ricks, 17, was last seen July 27 wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and black shoes.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a runaway.

Michelle Ricks, 17, was last seen July 27 wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Ricks is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She also drives a 2017 red Ford Focus.

Anyone wit information on her whereabouts is to contact 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Sergio Lopez, 28, was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license/suspended ID. He was booked...
9 human trafficking victims rescued in Valley Mills

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott spent hours at fundraiser after Uvalde shooting
Farmers seeing growing troubles as heat and lack of rain affect their growing season.
Vendors at the Downtown Waco Farmers Market are seeing the effects of Central Texas’ drought firsthand
fastcast splash pad hot water summer fun
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale