Temple Police searching for runaway teen last seen July 27

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a runaway.

Michelle Ricks, 17, was last seen July 27 wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Ricks is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She also drives a 2017 red Ford Focus.

Anyone wit information on her whereabouts is to contact 254-298-5500.

