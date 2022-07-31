Temple Police searching for runaway teen last seen July 27
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a runaway.
Michelle Ricks, 17, was last seen July 27 wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Ricks is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She also drives a 2017 red Ford Focus.
Anyone wit information on her whereabouts is to contact 254-298-5500.
