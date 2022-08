2-A-DAYS: Coverage schedule

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We are previewing the high school football season over the next few weeks.

Here’s the schedule so you know when to tune in to see your favorite team!

Monday, August 1 - 6pm - Mart, 10pm - Midway

Tuesday, August 2 - 6pm - Lorena, 10pm - Harker Heights

Wednesday, August 3 - 6pm - Salado, 10pm - Temple

Thursday, August 4 - 6pm - Crawford, 10pm - La Vega

Saturday, August 6 - 6pm - Bishop Reicher, 10pm - Bruceville-Eddy

Sunday, August 7 - Whitney

Monday, August 8 - 6pm - Copperas Cove, 10pm- West

Tuesday, August 9 - 6pm - Connally, 10pm - Lake Belton

Wednesday, August 10 - 6pm - Waco, 10pm - Gatesville

Thursday, August 11 - 6pm - Academy, 10pm - Marlin

Saturday, August 13- 6pm - Live Oak, 10pm - Moody

Sunday, August 14 - Groesbeck

Monday, August 15 - 6pm - Robinson, 10pm - Mexia

Tuesday, August 16 - 6pm - Killeen, 10pm - McGregor

Wednesday, August 17 - 6pm - Rogers, 10pm - Chaparral

Thursday, August 18 - 6pm - Shoemaker, 10pm - Hillsboro

Saturday, August 20- 6pm - Wortham, 10pm - Teague

Sunday, August 21- 6pm - Rockdale, 10pm - Troy

Monday, August 22 - 6pm - Belton, 10pm - University

Tuesday, August 23 - 6pm - Ellison, 10pm Valley Mills

Wednesday, August 24 - 6:30pm Xtra Point Preview Show

