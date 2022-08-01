Adolf Hitler’s watch sells for $1.1 million in controversial auction

By CBS NEWS
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD (CBS) - A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million. Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between $2 and $4 million, describing the watch as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.”

Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value. An open letter signed by 34 Jewish leaders described the sale as “abhorrent” and called on the Nazi items to be pulled from the auction.

The auction house’s president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.

The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to close in on Hitler in May 1945 at his Berchtesgaden retreat seized it as spoils of war.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the European Jewish Association, wrote in the open letter that the transaction gave “succour to those who idealise what the Nazi party stood for.”

“Whilst it is obvious that the lessons of history need to be learned - and legitimate Nazi artefacts do belong in museums or places of higher learning - the items that you are selling clearly do not,” he wrote.

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Sergio Lopez, 28, was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license/suspended ID. He was booked...
9 human trafficking victims rescued in Valley Mills
Jonathon Chase Gibson,27, and Melissa Ann Ortega,27,
West Texas couple arrested for child endangerment
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Andrew Crosby, 35
Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased

Latest News

This undated file photo provided by the Irving (Texas) Police Department shows Yaser Abdel...
Man going on trial in Texas in 2008 slaying of 2 daughters
Chalk Mountain Fire
Firefighters close to containment of stubborn Texas wildfire
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who was wearing a black shirt, black pants and brown...
Frustrated Houston armed robbery suspect flees empty handed
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash