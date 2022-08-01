August outlook: hot & dry

Happy first day of August! We survived July 2022 - THE #1 hottest all-time July (based on the average high temperature of 103.7°)! We slide straight from July heat to August heat as we continue our triple-digit heat streak. Our count for triple digit days in a row is at the top of the longest streaks all-time - sitting at spot #3 currently. The hottest part of this week should be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with daytime highs approaching 105° and may be enough to warrant a Heat Advisory. It’s not all bad news, with some positives in the forecast too... we could see our triple-digit streak breaking by the weekend and even a chance for rain popping-up in the forecast by the end of the week.

The area of high pressure that has baked Central Texas is expected to shift northward by the end of the workweek. This will open up the possibility some a little action off the coast. A weak disturbance may be enough to kick up some rain on Friday or over the weekend. It likely won’t amount to much but it could help to break our triple-digit heat streak. If we don’t break it, we could take over the #1 spot mid-August since the current longest 100° day streak is 44 days (we are at 31 days as of Monday).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.